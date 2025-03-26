Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 199,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

