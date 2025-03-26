Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Vontier by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,347,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after purchasing an additional 124,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

