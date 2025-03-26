Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

