Xponance Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $192.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $254.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.