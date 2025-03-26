Xponance Inc. Buys 228 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $11,969,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $11,713,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

