Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,666,000 after buying an additional 366,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.8 %

LBRDK opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.