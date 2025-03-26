Xponance Inc. Has $496,000 Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Stephens upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $242.97 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.62 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average of $250.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.