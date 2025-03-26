Xponance Inc. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

