Xponance Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $3,091,571.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016,875.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,370 shares of company stock worth $5,751,499. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

