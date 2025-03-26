Xponance Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 521.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.3 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

