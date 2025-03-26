Xponance Inc. Has $551,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,685.07. The trade was a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,020,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,066.84. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock worth $5,372,187. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

