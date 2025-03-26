Xponance Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.8 %

FTI stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

