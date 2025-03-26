Xponance Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 518,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 94,067 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.2 %

MMS opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

