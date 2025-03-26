Xponance Inc. Has $643,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,271,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after buying an additional 350,229 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

