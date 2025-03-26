Xponance Inc. Has $646,000 Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Belden by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 72.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Belden by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.