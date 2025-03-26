Xponance Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hexcel by 52.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 200,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.