Xponance Inc. Has $667,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of DAR opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

