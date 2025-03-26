Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

