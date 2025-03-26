Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after buying an additional 710,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,521,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 723,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

