Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.