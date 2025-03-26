Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 63.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after buying an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

