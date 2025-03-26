Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 667.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 554.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 3,411,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.