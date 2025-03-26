Xponance Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kilroy Realty

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.