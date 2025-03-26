Xponance Inc. Purchases 8,032 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

