Xponance Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 58,124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

