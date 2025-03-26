Xponance Inc. Purchases 897 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,281,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HashiCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. DSC Meridian Capital LP increased its stake in HashiCorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSC Meridian Capital LP now owns 327,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

