Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 1,521,165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 546,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $12,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of U opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $1,047,834.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,828,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,743,058.48. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,276,612.92. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865,236 shares of company stock worth $20,849,425. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

