YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in YETI by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in YETI by 443.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

