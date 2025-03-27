10,647 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IGT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IGT opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.