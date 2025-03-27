10,977 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $676.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 79.10%. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

