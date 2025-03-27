11,172 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,220,021.39. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,800. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

