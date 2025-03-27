11,481 Shares in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSP. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

PSP opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $287.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.