13,347 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

