1,615 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $204.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.16 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average of $208.89.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.