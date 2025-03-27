1,643 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,336,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,517. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.