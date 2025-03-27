221,314 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,314 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

View Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.44 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.