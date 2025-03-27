22,837 Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,837 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 1.5 %

BVN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.