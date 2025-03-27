28,356 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after buying an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,262 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

