28,482 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,712,000 after buying an additional 2,398,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,508,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,328,000. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of TGTX opened at $40.79 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -407.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

