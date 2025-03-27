2,967 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 482,674 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

