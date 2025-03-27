3,146 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

