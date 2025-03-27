383 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,360.00 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $555.71 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,352.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,235.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65 shares of company stock worth $86,911. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

