5,407 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE:FC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

