AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 1,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in AAR by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in AAR by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. The trade was a 27.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIR

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 248.65 and a beta of 1.58. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.