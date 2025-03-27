AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARB. PFG Advisors increased its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 557,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares in the last quarter.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.09. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

