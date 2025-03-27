Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alumis’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alumis in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Alumis stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Alumis has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alumis by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,406 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Alumis by 1,257.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its holdings in Alumis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,033,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

