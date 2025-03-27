Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.