Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

