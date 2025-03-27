Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $97,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,793. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $73,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,174.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,575 shares of company stock worth $987,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

