América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $14,238,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 36,692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of AMX opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

